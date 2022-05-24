Reno man suffers fatal injuries while climbing at Woodfords
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Reno man fell to his death last week while rock climbing in Woodfords Canyon, officials announced Tuesday.
James Allen, 43, was climbing on Friday, May 20, when the tragic incident took place, said the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said Allen fell approximately 75 feet and succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported.
“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and Alpine County we extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said the release.
