Reno pair arrested for being in South Lake Tahoe home without permission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of Reno residents were arrested this weekend for allegedly being in a South Lake Tahoe home without permission, authorities said.

South Lake Tahoe Police received a call from a homeowner on Sunday who said people were inside their residence who weren’t supposed to be there.

Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli said the two suspects — Tiffany Anne Pollard, 46, and Joshua Dylan Szymczak, 42 — gave inconsistent stories to officers as to why they were in the home.

“Ultimately these people were unknown to the homeowner and had no permission to be there and the homeowner requested they be arrested,” Crivelli said.

Pollard faces one felony charge, burglary in the first degree, and was released from custody on Monday.

Szymczak was charged with one count of first degree burglary and a felony enhancement and remains in custody with bail set at $405,000.