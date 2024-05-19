Reno to 91st Annual Far West Ski Association Convention

Did you ski or snowboard this season? Do you want to ski or snowboard next season? The Far West Ski Association (FWSA) invites all snowsports enthusiasts to attend its 91st Annual Convention, to be conducted in the Grand Ballroom at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, June 6-9, 2024. You are invited to the Friday Silent Auction and Trade Show, the Saturday Leadership Program, and Awards Banquet.

The free Silent Auction and Trade Show on June 7 introduces you to resort and travel representatives, and promises opportunities to bid on over $40,000 worth of ski and travel packages. The festivities kick off with a Welcome Party sponsored by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Ski Big 3 and SkiGroup.net at 7 p.m. Achieve Tahoe will be assisting as bid runners, with a portion of the proceeds to support their program of building health, confidence and independence in people with disabilities, through outdoor recreation.

The Convention’s Keynote Speaker and special guest, Eric LeMarque, renowned for his book and the inspiring feature film, “6 Below – Miracle on the Mountain,” will be present to meet and greet attendees and do some book-signing at the Friday evening event.

The Far West Ski Association is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization representing 150 affiliated ski clubs across 9 regional councils spanning 12 western states. This year’s event is hosted by the Bay Area Snow Sports Council and Sierra League & Council. Delegates will convene at the Convention to discuss various topics, from public affairs to snowsports safety, industry initiatives, heritage, athletic scholarships, racing, communications, travel, council development and community outreach.

On Saturday, June 8, Eric LeMarque will deliver his Keynote Speech to the assembled delegates, industry representatives, and guests following the Luncheon. The Day Program, available at a special rate, includes the Luncheon, Keynote Speaker presentation, FWSA Snowsports Leadership Academy sessions and Public Affairs Panels, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Snowsports Leadership Academy interactive sessions will include “SkiTalk” with snowsports equipment experts Phil and Tricia Pugliese, and a “Chat with the Pros,” with international award-winning athletes, including Billy Kidd, Lila Lapanja, Travis Ganong, Marie-Michele Gagnon, Wayne Wong, Curtis Fong, and Genia Fuller-Crews. The Public Affairs Panels will begin with, “National Ski Patrol – Bringing Calm to Chaos,” with NSP experts Tony Margulies CHt , Barbara Razo, and Wayne Wong, followed by, “Preserving Our Heritage – Western Snowsports Museums & Libraries,” with notable authors, historians and museum/library founders: Bill Clark, Alan K. Engen, John W. Lundin and Ingrid P. Wicken.

The Saturday Evening Awards Banquet will honor outstanding volunteers and industry representatives. Recipients of this year’s Snowsports Builder Awards are: Billy Kidd, silver medalist in the 1964 Olympics at Innsbruck, for his lifetime of dedication and contributions to snowsports; and James Foster and Judy Gray, snowsports entertainment innovators who introduced millions to skiing and snowboarding for over 45 years, with their Ski Dazzle® ski shows.

FWSA extends its gratitude to convention and program sponsors including: Aspen Snowmass, Big White Ski Resort, The Crestwood, Timberline Condominiums, Grouse Mountain Lodge, Holidaze Ski Tours, Karbon (Schure Sports Inc.), Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Powder Mountain Ski Resort, Snowmass Tourism, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation, and Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Additional information about all the programs to be conducted at the 91st Annual Far West Ski Association Convention and registration information is available on http://www.fwsa.org .