Local florists reopen just in time for Mother’s Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe moms could be in for a flowery celebration this weekend.

Local florists are open, it’s Mother’s Day, and phones have been ringing off the hook.

Florists, who were deemed nonessential over a month ago along with many other businesses, are pretty essential this week. Local shops have been inundated with phone orders for curbside pickup or delivery services.

“I am buried, which is a good thing” said Shirley McGinty, 37-year owner of Rose Petals in Stateline, Nev. “I’ve had a lot of rest. It was very strange to be off for six weeks.”

Rose Petals opened Monday and McGinty said she’s seen her share of ups and downs, but the coronavirus pandemic has been right there with the lowest of times. She compared it to The Great Recession over 10 years ago.

“We’re hanging in there and hoping for the best,” McGinty said.

Karen Estes, owner of Enchanted Florist in South Lake Tahoe, said she started preparing to reopen as soon as she heard Monday that Gov. Gavin Newsom was easing restrictions this week and allowing some businesses to unlock their doors. She has been closed since April 2. She ordered a bunch of flowers and was emotional after putting three employees back to work.

“Once I heard, I started preparing to get open and ready for Mother’s Day,” said Estes, who’s who has owned her business for three years, but been in the business for 20. “It’s nice that we’ve been through big holidays like this before, so we know how to prepare. I brought three employees back and I balled my eyes out.”

Estes said she came in Monday afternoon and within a few hours, was nearly ready for Mother’s Day orders.

She said she had a ton of messages and had to change her voicemail fast because it said the business was closed. Estes jumped on Small Business Association and Personal Paycheck Protection loans fast when the coronavirus shut down business and qualified for both which helped her stay afloat.

Both businesses are offering curbside pickup or delivery services.

Twine and Dandy, located in between Rose Petals and Enchanted Florist in midtown, is also offering flower delivery on Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10.

The company said on its website that all deliveries will be made with no contact and the recipient will receive a phone call upon delivery.

“We are taking all precautions to keep customers safe,” said the website. “We are only allowing one designer in the studio at a time, and cleaning down all surfaces multiple times during the day.”

On the North Shore, Wanda’s Floral in Tahoe City is offering flower deliveries to Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents.

Estes said customers can pick up their flowers however they feel most comfortable and ordering is available on their website.

“People can pull into the parking lot and we can meet them halfway, or set down their flowers and let them pick them up,” Estes said.

And she’s always ready for those last-second shoppers. On Sunday, the florist will prepare multiple $40 bouquets so customers can pull up, honk, grab some flowers and go.

“There’s always last-second shoppers,” Estes said. “It’s very rewarding to share the love of flowers in these weird times.”