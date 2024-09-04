Republican Women of CA – South Lake Tahoe, CA: Annual Barbecue and Celebration of America

On August 24, 2024, the Republican Women of California – South Lake Tahoe held their Annual Barbecue and Celebration of America. Over 60 locals and guests were in attendance to promote knowledge of state and federal issues and to discuss challenges and opportunities we face in California and the nation.

The guests gave a rousing welcome to Congressman Kevin Kiley, who has taken a keen interest in the threat of fire issues we face in the Tahoe region and has stayed engaged on ways to improve fire prevention and fire response. He noted that he is a co-sponsor of the federal bill to re-enact the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act. Since its enactment, the legislation has provided for environmental protection, fire risk reduction, economic impact and long-term planning to protect Lake Tahoe. Protecting Lake Tahoe should always be a bipartisan effort and the Act in the past has been supported by both major political parties.

Congressman Kiley talked about the challenges of governance with the porous and dangerous open border we now have and the impact this situation is having on public safety, trafficking, the spread of dangerous drugs, and crime. He remarked action must be taken to secure our border and an executive action by the President could achieve the goal as it had in the previous Administration.

Congressman Kiley pledged to continue to fight radical, costly and ineffective federal policies,

improve the performance of government rather than restricting the freedom of citizens, and work to usher in a new post-COVID era of sanity for California.

RWC-SLT President Karen Imhoff stated, “We all thank Congressman Kiley for once again visiting South Lake Tahoe. RWC-SLT is proud of the positive work he and his team are doing to serve and represent our mountain community.”

President Imhoff also thanked the other speakers: David Jinkens and Keith Roberts (candidates for SLT City Council), Tenessa Audette and Heather Hadwick (candidates for CA State Assembly District 1), and Dianne Rees (Al Tahoe Firewise).

The Republican Women of California – South Lake Tahoe (RWC-SLT) meets most months on the second Thursday from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The September 12th program will feature the

Republican candidates for SLT City Council. For more information, please email us at: sltrepublicanwomenofca@gmail.com