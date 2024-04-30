Residential burn permits required May 1 in CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Amador- El Dorado Unit has announced that residential burn permits will be required effective Wednesday, May 1.

Burn permits must be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ .

To acquire a permit, visit the website, watch a short educational video, and apply. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally.

Permits are valid beginning May 1 of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge and allow for the burning of dry landscape vegetation (NOT household trash) that originates from the landowner’s property. Hazard reduction guidelines are listed on the permit and must be followed at all times. For burn permit questions, call (530) 644-2345 for assistance.

Property owners conducting residential debris burns must contact their local Air Quality Management District to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply in their area and must always call to ensure burn day status.

Amador County: (209) 223-6246

El Dorado County: (530) 621-5897

Sacramento County: (279) 972-2876

Alpine County: (760) 872-8211

South Lake Tahoe: (530) 621-5842, (888) 332-2876

The use of a burn barrel is illegal in Amador and El Dorado counties.

For alternatives to burning your piles, please contact the Amador Fire Safe Council at http://www.amadorfiresafe.org or the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council at http://www.edcfiresafe.org for details on available programs.

As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, ensure that piles from landscape burn are no larger than 4-ft in diameter, have a shovel and a water source available, and always have an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines.

For tips and information on residential landscape debris burning safety, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/burn-permit-information/ .