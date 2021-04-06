Residential house fire contained in South Lake Tahoe

A house fire on Tuesday was quickly contained before it could spread. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A residential house fire Tuesday afternoon in South Lake Tahoe was quickly extinguished before it could spread through the neighborhood.

A house fire on Tuesday started in the chimney of a house. Provided



South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue received a report of a chimney fire at about 1 p.m. on Lost Sheep Lane. SLTFR, along with assistance from Lake Valley Fire, CalTahoe EMS Paramedics and South Lake Tahoe Police, handled the blaze before it could extend to other homes or vegetation in the area, said a press release.

The fire started in the chimney and pushed heavy smoke into the air.

The homeowner safely escaped the house without injuries.

The homeowner is displaced and will be staying with family, the release said.