Residents and visitors invited to basin wide clean up of Fifth of July

The 10th annual clean-up will be happening on July 5.

Provided/League To Save Lake Tahoe

League to Save Lake Tahoe is celebrating 10 years of its “Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue” event at six sites

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.— After Fourth of July festivities, Tahoe’s beaches and surrounding areas are often covered in trash, which can impact both wildlife and the Lake’s unique quality and clarity.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s ‘Keep Tahoe Red, White, & Blue’ beach cleanup, which will be hosted between 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at multiple beaches all over the basin.

Known as the biggest single-day clean-up in Lake Tahoe, this event invites volunteers of all ages to pitch in, clean up, and celebrate together.

Volunteers will collect and bag trash from beaches, surrounding streets, neighborhoods, and parking areas alongside the BEBOT, an electric, beach-cleaning robot.

BEBOT will shift beach sands to remove tiny bits of litter difficult to detect by people at Nevada Beach, while the Clean Up the Lake’s dive team will be patrolling the underwater environment near the shoreline of Zephyr Cove for debris.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe will be conducting training on how to identify and report aquatic invasive species at Zephyr Cove as well.

There will be clean-ups hosted at Kiva Beach, Kings Beach State Recreation Area, Nevada State Beach, Lakeview Commons and Regan Beach, Tahoe City Commons Beach, and Zephyr Cove and Shoals.

Not only does this event remove harmful trash from the natural environment, but it also raises awareness of the disastrous impacts from intentional and unintentional littering and leads to policy solutions.

To register for this event visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/keep-tahoe-red-white-and-blue-beach-cleanup .