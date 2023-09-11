Residents and visitors invited to ‘heal the land’ at 26th Annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days event

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif., – Each year since 1997, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has rallied hundreds of volunteers to revitalize forests, meadows, marshes and streams damaged by natural disasters, development from decades past, and agriculture.

This fall’s Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days event will focus on restoring an area impacted by the disastrous 2021 Caldor Fire, along with a popular beach on the Lake’s south shore.

Hands-on ecosystem restoration activities take place on Saturday, September 16

The public is invited to come get their hands dirty, sweat a little, and leave feeling satisfied that they helped Keep Tahoe Blue. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Now in the events’ 26th year, Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days have empowered thousands of volunteers to restore important but fragile ecosystems across the Lake Tahoe Basin. These hands-on, in-the-field efforts protect natural beauty, revitalize wildlife habitat, and restore the environment’s natural function as a pollution-removing filter, protecting the Lake’s water quality and clarity. In short, healing the land protects all you treasure about Tahoe.

Sourced by Keep Tahoe Blue: League to Save Lake Tahoe