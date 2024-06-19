Residents and visitors invited to “heal the land” at Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday, June 22

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This Saturday morning, volunteers will lace up their boots, pull on their gloves, and help protect Lake Tahoe with a few hours of intensely gratifying, land-healing work. Participants can choose from a range of hands-on projects taking place at the Tallac Historic Site on Tahoe’s South Shore.

For 26 years, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has hosted Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days , the Basin’s largest volunteer ecosystem restoration event. These events have empowered thousands of residents and visitors to revitalize fragile ecosystems across the Lake Tahoe Basin. The work protects important wildlife habitat and helps keep the Lake clear and clean. By caring for the land, we protect the Lake at Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the day’s projects, followed by a complimentary lunch, raffle, and celebration.

No prior experience is required. The League is proud to partner with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit for this event.

The work will be completed on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. – noon with lunch and a raffle and celebration being held from 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers can choose from several projects: litter cleanup, decommissioning social trails, trail maintenance, and fence building.

Many of Tahoe’s natural pollution filters—its meadows, wetlands, streams, and marshes—were damaged by unbridled development in the 20th century, along with forests that were clear-cut in the 19th century. More recently, climate change has driven prolonged droughts and extreme wildfires. Each year since 1997, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has rallied hundreds of volunteers to revitalize forests, meadows, marshes, and streams. Ecosystem restoration is key to renewing the Lake’s natural filtration system, protecting water quality and clarity, and making Tahoe able to withstand the impacts of the climate crisis.

Register at keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd-spring .

Learn more about Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days and watch videos from past events at keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd .