Residents can get evacuation assistance from Alpine, El Dorado sheriff’s offices
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are again offering to help evacuate residents from areas that are being threatened by the Tamarack Fire.
Alpine County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will help residents secure pets, papers and emergency items and provide escorts for residents.
Escorts are happening through 1 p.m. and also from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.
A press release said that additional escorts on future dates will be determined by fire activity.
Both agencies also offered assistance to residents on Monday as well.
For those interested in receiving an escort you should proceed to Mad Dog Café located at 290 Old Pony Express Way, in Markleeville.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, Nev.
Officials recommend that any evacuees needing shelter, food or supplies go to the location and register. Additionally, anyone looking for information on evacuees should check in at the registration desk.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fundraising efforts underway for Alpine evacuees
A fundraiser for a Markleeville family on Gofund me raised nearly $38,000 over two days for a family of four who lost their home to the Tamarack Fire.