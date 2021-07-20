Residents can get evacuation assistance from Alpine, El Dorado sheriff’s offices

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are again offering to help evacuate residents from areas that are being threatened by the Tamarack Fire.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will help residents secure pets, papers and emergency items and provide escorts for residents.

Escorts are happening through 1 p.m. and also from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

A press release said that additional escorts on future dates will be determined by fire activity.

Both agencies also offered assistance to residents on Monday as well.





For those interested in receiving an escort you should proceed to Mad Dog Café located at 290 Old Pony Express Way, in Markleeville.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, Nev.

Officials recommend that any evacuees needing shelter, food or supplies go to the location and register. Additionally, anyone looking for information on evacuees should check in at the registration desk.