Residents hear updated U.S. 50 plan; Lane reduction removed

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Nevada Department of Transportation presented an updated U.S. 50 Corridor Management Plan to a skeptical crowd on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The updated plan was presented to a full room at Whittell High School in Zephyr Cove. The plan no longer includes lane reduction, which was one of the biggest sticking points for opponents. However, residents are still doubtful of the effectiveness of the plan and mistrustful that lane reductions won’t be added later down the line.

The CMP encompasses 13 miles U.S. 50 from Spooner Summit to the California State Line. The goals are to find solutions to improve safety, enhance visitor experience, promote economic vitality, protect Lake Tahoe, expand multimodal transportation choices and promote and enhance agency collaboration.

The CMP has been in the works since Winter 2021. The Feb. 27 meeting marked the 6th time the public was able to provide in-person feedback on the plan. NDOT has received about 4,000 individual comments over those six meetings and through submitted comments.

It’s widely accepted by officials and people who regularly drive that stretch of road that this section of the highway could use some safety improvements. According to NDOT, a study showed over 100 crashes in that section per year, ⅓ of which notes speed as one of the causes.

The original plan suggested reducing the lanes from two to one in order to both slow speeds and provide room to build a pedestrian/bicycle path along the corridor.

In earlier meetings, public commenters cited the already bad traffic and were especially concerned about evacuation during a fire if the lanes were reduced.

NDOT took the lane reduction out of the most recent draft but it was left in previous drafts as a way to track draft changes.

Many public commenters at the Feb. 27 were mistrustful. The fact that it can still be found in documents has left many concerned it could come back in a future draft.

An alternative NDOT is now leaning towards is lane narrowing to 11 feet.. During the presentation, NDOT staff said lane narrowing subconsciously slows drivers. It would also provide for space in the middle of the road so that drivers on opposites of the road are separated.

Several public commenters raised concerns of winter conditions, stating that with snow banks, U.S. 50 is naturally narrowed in the winter.

A couple of public commenters also questioned where the potential bike lane would go if lanes are not reduced.

“It will be harder to find room and make things more costly and take longer but it doesn’t take it off the table,” said Bryan Gants, Principal Engineer, Wood Rodgers, the firm NDOT partnered with on the CMP.

The lane narrowing is listed on the early-action recommendations list but the plan is still not set in stone.

NDOT is accepting public comment until March 14 at 5 p.m. Comments can be submitted by e-mailing mchandler@dot.nv.gov or mailing Melissa Chandler, NDOT planning, at 1263 South Street, Carson City, NV 89712.

The next step will be to finalize the CMP, before starting on early-action items.