Resorts reporting up to 4 inches of snow; NWS issues warning for icy roads

A view from Tahoe South's camera at Stateline.

Provided

A strong cold front is passing through Lake Tahoe early this week, but temperatures will rise and the sun will shine before another storm possibly hits the region next weekend.

Lake Tahoe resorts are reporting up to 4 inches of snow Monday morning and the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for slick driving conditions.

Sierra-at-Tahoe received 4 inches of snow while most of the other resorts around the lake are all reporting 2-3 inches.

Up to a couple inches of snow fell at lake level Sunday causing slick and icy conditions overnight into Monday morning. The snow combined with nearly single-digit temperatures have impacted driving conditions all around the basin.

The snow and ice will likely remain through Tuesday with the highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens.

The weather warms Wednesday with the high expected to be around 44 before dipping back into the 20s in the evening.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly clear with highs around 50.