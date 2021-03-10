Restaurant group passes $150K in $1 donations for Tahoe Fund

The Tahoe Restaurant Collection has surpassed $150,000 in contributions since opting into the program in 2015.

The TRC at all four of its restaurants, Gar Woods, Riva Grill, Caliente and Bar of America, also supports the Tahoe Fund through the “$1 for Tahoe” fundraising program where guests are invited to leave an extra dollar when closing out their tabs.

“As a local company, we recognize the impact we can help make in support of the efforts of the Tahoe Fund,” said Tom Turner, Tahoe Restaurant Collection president. “The $1 for Tahoe program has been successful for us because it has offered an easy way for our patrons to get involved and give back to Lake Tahoe. We encourage our guests to leave as much as they like instead of the pre-determined $1, and it works well! Our guests generally leave $5, $10 and $20 and that is very rewarding for everyone.”

Through the program, started to harness the passion of visitors and residents to help care for Tahoe’s extraordinary environment, participating local businesses collect dollars from their guests through their purchases of lift tickets, hotel accommodations, and other items.

Donations collected are then contributed to the Tahoe Fund’s efforts to support hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, and environmental stewardship programs.

“Since its inception, the $1 for Tahoe program has proven to be a win-win for businesses and their guests,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “The program creates a simple way for those who love this area to help make it even better. Over the years, $1 for Tahoe contributions have helped make trail projects, watershed restoration, and stewardship programs and so much more possible. We’re grateful for all of our partners, including the Tahoe Restaurant Collection, who recognize the value of these efforts and are committed to helping us move these projects forward.”

Learn more about the $1 for Tahoe program and the Tahoe Fund at https://www.tahoefund.org/ .