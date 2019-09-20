Restoration effort at Johnson Meadow for 22nd Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

Johnson Meadow was acquired by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District in 2018.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Volunteers have the opportunity this weekend to help restore one of the last remaining public pieces of land along the Upper Truckee River.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District are hosting the 22nd annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day, a hands-on restoration event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Johnson Meadow.

Volunteers will be picking up litter, planting willow stakes, cutting Lodgepole pines and removing posts and invasive weeds. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy boots, long pants and long sleeved shirts. Reusable water bottles are mandatory.

After the work, Tacos por Favor is providing food at the Hangar for a volunteer celebration.

Participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes. They will be given a special surprise if they do.

Johnson Meadow is Tahoe Resource Conservation District’s most-recent acquisition. The land was used from the 1850s to the 1930s as a dairy farm. After the farm ceased operations, the meadow was used for summer cattle grazing. Tahoe RCD acquired the land in 2018.

Through the purchase of the land, Tahoe RCD hopes to, “provide ecosystem and watershed protection benefits through preservation, management, and future restoration of meadow, riparian, aquatic and upland habitats in Johnson Meadow.”

For information on the volunteer day, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/news/events/tahoe-forest-stewardship-day-fall.

For information on Johnson Meadows, visit tahoercd.org/home/programs-and-prjects-link-page/johnson-meadow/.