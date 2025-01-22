Retired Barton physician identified in Alpine drowning case
A retired Barton Memorial emergency room physician was found drowned in a bathtub Sunday at his Alpine County home.
At around 2:45 p.m. deputies and medics responded to a home in Mesa Vista where they found 66-year-old Dr. Michael Schankerman unresponsive in a bathtub.
Schankerman was removed from the tub and first-responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.
Schankerman’s next of kin has been notified, according to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Schankerman’s family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.