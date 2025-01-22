Retired Barton physician identified in Alpine drowning case

A retired Barton Memorial emergency room physician was found drowned in a bathtub Sunday at his Alpine County home.

At around 2:45 p.m. deputies and medics responded to a home in Mesa Vista where they found 66-year-old Dr. Michael Schankerman unresponsive in a bathtub.

Schankerman was removed from the tub and first-responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Schankerman’s next of kin has been notified, according to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Schankerman’s family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.”