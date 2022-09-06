Retired FBI agent to lead fraud, identity theft workshop in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In response to the rising tide of cybersecurity and fraud risks to the community, Saint Joseph Community Land Trust is sponsoring a workshop in cybersecurity and fraud protection.

Chris Campion, a retired FBI agent, will share the latest information on fraud and identity protection for the community from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the South Lake Tahoe Library Meeting Room, located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd. To RSVP, contact@saintjosephclt.org ,

Over his 25-year career with the FBI, Campion worked on varied cases involving financial crimes, public corruption, and bank robberies. Since 2014, he has been a fraud/corruption investigator with IBM’s Legal Department.

“Every day of every year, criminals steal millions of dollars of Americans’ hard-earned cash by fraud,” Campion said in a news release. “Law enforcement does its best but is too often thwarted by international criminals using the anonymity of the Internet. We all need to be aware of these ever-evolving scams to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Especially our most vulnerable population — seniors.”

Identity theft affects one in three Americans and Californians are the top targets for cybercriminals. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission received 5.7 million fraud and identity theft reports and 1.4 million of those were consumer identity theft cases, $2.8 billion of losses were from imposter scams and $392 million were from consumer online shopping.

Fraud cases are up 70% from 2020 and target every segment of the community.

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust is a membership nonprofit founded in 2002 to preserve and expand permanently affordable housing for Tahoe Basin’s low and moderate-income employees and residents. SJCLT offers programs ranging from permanently affordable rental and ownership homes, motel to home for school-age children, emergency loans, educational and other supportive programs.

For more information, email contact@saintjosephclt.org , or visit saintjosephclt.org.