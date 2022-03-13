Retired Incline Village substation commander passes away

Jim Nadeau



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Office commander in Incline Village has past away.

The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced the loss of retired Cpt. Jim Nadeau, who started his career with the department in 1972.

The news release said Nadeau worked various assignments throughout the divisions, retiring as a captain in 2002.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nadeau was the Incline Village substation commander previously, before it was reopened last year, and was their liaison at the Nevada State Legislature.

After his retirement, Nadeau was recruited by Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association to be their first executive director.

“Jim was always a consummate professional, understood leadership and the importance of community,” said a WCSO Facebook post. “Captain Nadeau will be remembered as a great guy. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”