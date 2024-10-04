Retired Procter & Gamble finance exec Mick Homan runs for IVGID board

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Mick Homan, a retired executive with more than 35 years of financial leadership experience, is running for the Incline Village General Improvement District Board (IVGID) of Trustees because he believes the current board majority has taken the district down a path that is negatively affecting those who live and work in Incline Village.

“Over most of the last 50 years, IVGID has had a successful, sound, and proven model of managing recreational venues as a portfolio of mutually reliant and sustaining venues, supported in part by a very reasonable recreation facility fee,” Homan said. “I moved to Incline Village in large part because of that model.”

In the past 2 years, the board majority has moved away from this model. The current board majority has championed and made decisions more consistent with a model where the individual venues stand independently.

At the same time, their actions have risked the sustainability of the facilities by stripping many of these venues of much-needed recreation fees for upkeep, improvement, and expansion, according to Homan.

“These actions, along with making decisions that reduced employee benefits, micromanaging district staff, and usurping the authority of seasoned professionals, has eroded staff morale and created a toxic work environment that has led to dangerous and unprecedented levels of departures of senior staff across virtually all functions,” Homan said.

The board majority has made these moves despite overwhelming pushback from the community. This has fractured the community and created an acrimonious board and resident dynamic.

Homan told the Tahoe Daily Tribune that his top 3 priorities are tied to the current issues.

“These are grounded in my belief that trustees should be accountable to the residents, property owners, and employees – and my professional philosophy that I should leave things in a better state than when I arrived,” Homan said.

Homan’s No. 1 priority is rebuilding the IVGID staff.

“IVGID should be an employer of choice, an attractive place to start and develop a successful career,” Homan said. “If we don’t have great leadership and staff, we won’t be able to accomplish any of our other priorities.”

Homan said IVGID needs to recruit to rebuild its leadership ranks aggressively.

“We’ll need effective training and development programs to retain and groom the next generation of leaders,” Homan said. “Then we’ll need to get out of the way and trust them to do their jobs.”

Homan’s No. 2 priority is developing a long-term plan to get IVGID’s financial house in order.

“We’re almost bankrupt in our general fund and have insufficient reserves in our utility fund,” Homan said. “We can’t fix these overnight.”

In the short term, IVGID needs a combination of delayed or reduced spending and increased recreation fees to get the general fund solvent.

“We’ll have to do a better job of rate setting for utilities to keep that operation sustainable,” Homan said.

Then the board needs to focus on the longer term.

“We’re currently focused almost entirely on the current-year budget,” Homan said. “We need to shift to a balanced outlook that includes a 5- and 10-year financial horizon.”

Once these plans are in place, Homan said IVGID can move to his No. 3 priority. This priority is having fiscally responsible investments in utility and recreational facilities.

“This is critical for the long-term success of IVGID,” Homan said. “We need to complete the effluent pipeline. It’s finally underway. We need to keep the project on track.”

IVGID is a common interest community, and recreation venues are primarily for the benefit of the residents, property owners, and staff, Homan said. IVGID should be using a portfolio approach to manage the recreation facilities.

“Facilities should be mutually reliant on each other and the recreation fee to make them sustainable at the total district level,” Homan said.

To do this, IVGID needs to update and prioritize its master plans for recreational facilities because some facilities are outdated or insufficient.

Homan said IVGID needs to work with leadership to get a clearer picture of its infrastructure needs both now and in the 5- and 10-year horizon.

“Our 5-year capital spending plan needs to change from a compliance exercise to a strategic exercise so we can use it to inform both investment and funding decisions,” Homan said. “I’ll work with leadership to put rigor and discipline around the process.”

Homan said IVGID needs to align on how we prioritize projects.

Health and safety issues are priorities.

Then IVGID needs to think about how to distinguish between wants and needs.

Finally, IVGID needs disciplined financial analysis criteria for projects to make better investment decisions.

“Once we have a quality long-term capital plan, we can use it to make more informed long-term plans for recreation fees and potential borrowing needs to fund the investments,” Homan said.

The same process will help form utility rate setting and borrowing needs, he explained.

As a trustee, “my background, skills, experiences, and collaborative style will help accomplish the above priorities and heal the scars that have developed between the board and its employees and residents,” Homan said.

In 2022, Homan retired as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Procter & Gamble Co. He worked at the $80 billion plus global consumer products firm for more than 25 years. Homan is an experienced executive with more than 35 years of financial leadership in industry and the public accounting profession. He has been recognized as a national and global thought leader in financial reporting. Homan has extensive boardroom experience, having been a key liaison with P&G’s Audit Committee for almost 2 decades. As the leader of P&G’s global accounting organization, Homan was responsible for its global controllership organization, overseeing its external regulatory and internal performance reporting, risk management, controls, and compliance.

Before leading P&G’s global accounting organization, Homan worked in corporate and business line finance roles domestically and overseas. Homan began his career in public accounting where he was a senior manager in the audit and assurance practices of two of the largest global firms, Deloitte and Arthur Andersen. Homan also served in the National Leadership Program.

Homan was Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for a large regional bank. There he was a senior financial decision-maker responsible for identifying, valuing, and optimizing structures of acquisition opportunities, working with business line management to understand business plans, identifying, and prioritizing areas to supplement growth through acquisitions or alliances, and working with investment bankers and other third parties to identify opportunities.

