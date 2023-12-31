Retirement of local judge brings forward a new contender for the position 

Melissa Mangiaracina will be running for Justice of Peace in Incline Village and Crystal Bay in 2024.

Provided/Melissa Mangiaracina

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— After serving Incline Village and Crystal Bay as the Justice of Peace for the past 17 years, Judge Alan Tiras has announced that he will not be running for the re-election in the upcoming year.

“This decision has been a long time coming and is the culmination of considering a number of different reasons, some of which are private and some of which are public,” said Judge Tiras. “I hope the person who follows me will enjoy the position as much as I have.”

With the position set to be open in 2024, Incline Village local Melissa Mangiaracina is hoping to step up to the plate and fill the shoes of Judge Tiras.

Mangiaracina announced that she would be running for the position via Facebook, while also publishing a website outlining her experience and goals she has if she were to be elected into the position.

“I’ve been working as a mediator for the last six years,” said Mangiaracina. “I mediate appellate cases for the Nevada Supreme Court and child relief cases throughout Washoe County. Judge Tiras himself is a trained mediator, and I know he’s used those skills in the Justice Court, and I would plan to do the same, which is really exciting.”

The position is one that requires patience and experience, both of which Mangiaracina has.

Previously, Mangiaracina worked with the Children’s Cabinet, which currently has an office based in Reno. Back in 1998, Mangiaracina worked at what used to be in the Incline office as the youth activities coordinator. When she realized she enjoyed making impacts on people’s lives, she decided to go to law school.

From there, she returned to Incline Village, where she’s taken on multiple oles in the community as an attorney and mediator.

“I would like to use this ability that I have in really listening to the parties, trying to understand what’s really underlying the dispute that comes into the justice court and trying to help find solutions that work of the parties so that they can move forward as community members in a peaceful manner,” said Mangiaracina. “We live in a really small town and the cases that go through the justice court are really community cases between people who have to coexist and live amongst one another.”

Mangiaracina has many goals that she looks forward to fulfilling if she is elected to the role, the most important being to continue on the legacy of Judge Tiras.

“He’s done an incredible job of really maintaining the peace in this community,” said Mangiaracina. “I think he’s a really strong leader in the community, and it would be really important to me to continue in that vein.”

Additionally, Mangiaracina would love to learn from other specialty courts in Washoe County on how they handle different issues including substance abuse, domestic violence, and mental health, and how they play in to criminal cases.

Even more so, Mangiaracina would like to learn the underlying reasons for offenses by offenders in order to figure out how to prevent repeat offenses rather than laying down a punishment that may not be as helpful.

Mangiaracina believes one way this can be done through collaboration with community programs, such as Sierra Community House, in order to provide offenders with resources that can keep them out of the system.

“I love living in this community with my family and raising my children here, and I’d be honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve this community as Justice of Peace,” said Mangiaracina. “That’s really why I’m running-so that I can continue serving our community and hopefully help maintain this idyllic community that we live in.”

The filing period for the race will be from Jan. 2-12 of 2024, and by Jan. 13, Mangiaracina will know if she is running unopposed or not.

To learn more about Mangiaracina visit http://www.melissaforjp.com .