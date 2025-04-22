Retraining the brain: How Auditory Training Programs improve hearing, cognitive function

Clear hearing is essential for staying connected. Yet, for many, hearing challenges create barriers to communication and cognitive well-being. Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is bridging that gap with auditory training programs—a specialized approach designed to enhance both hearing ability and cognitive function. By engaging the brain in active listening exercises, these programs improve speech comprehension, memory, and overall mental sharpness, making a lasting impact on one’s quality of life.

“Some people with hearing loss find that simply amplifying sound with a hearing aid or cochlear implant isn’t enough,” Dr. Jenelle Sandy, Au.D, CCC-A said. “We see many patients who, even after amplification with a hearing device, still struggle with conversations.”

Dr. Jenelle Sandy, Au.D, CCC-A Provided

According to Dr. Sandy, this happens because patients who have gone extended periods without access to certain sounds need to retrain their brains to process them effectively—this is where auditory training programs play a crucial role.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic incorporates both formalized auditory training programs and advanced technology platforms to support cognitive function and improve hearing outcomes for their patients.

“LACE AI Pro is the leading technology in the audiology industry,” Dr. Sandy explained. “There are also structured programs available, such as working with speech pathologists who assist with cognitive function training.”

A significant part of the clinic’s work involves assessing hearing deficiencies and determining the most effective intervention. As Dr. Sandy emphasized, “Just amplifying sound with a hearing device may not be enough.”

How Auditory Training Programs Work

Patients participating in an auditory training program engage in structured activities designed to strengthen their ability to process sound and improve overall cognitive function.

“These programs immerse patients in exercises that gradually enhance their cognitive and auditory skills,” Dr. Sandy said. “For example, speech discrimination exercises train patients to distinguish between similar sounds, while listening tasks in noisy environments help them learn to filter out background noise and focus on speech. There are also recognition tasks that improve clarity and word recognition.”

Additional exercises include memory training, spatial awareness exercises that help patients locate the source of sounds, and music-based activities that refine rhythm and tone perception.

“You can combine all of these tools with cognitive exercises, whether in the office or through an app, to take rehabilitation to the next level,” Dr. Sandy said. “Even with premium hearing technologies that integrate artificial intelligence, patients still need to adapt to new sounds. These programs help retrain the brain.”

Real-World Impact

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic recommends LACE AI Pro for patients with age-related hearing loss, tinnitus, or those using hearing aids or cochlear implants who need additional support.

“What LACE AI Pro has done is combine the proven auditory training techniques audiologists have used for decades with an interactive app that patients can use daily to perform cognitive exercises,” Dr. Sandy said.

In some cases, hearing loss isn’t about the ear’s ability to detect sound but rather how the brain processes it. For example, patients with auditory processing disorder may have normal hearing but struggle to interpret speech.

“For these patients, we may integrate both an app-based solution and formal auditory therapy in the office,” Dr. Sandy explained. “Similarly, patients recovering from a stroke or brain injury often require a structured rehabilitation program.”

Positive Patient Outcomes

Regardless of the hearing challenge, patients who have used app-based auditory training programs such as LACE AI Pro demonstrate markedly improved auditory skills and are overall pleased with their progress.

“Akey factor is the patient’s willingness to engage—those who put in the effort truly experience the benefits,” Dr. Sandy said.

Ultimately, these programs enhance cognitive function, improve communication, and foster better relationships—both for the patient and their loved ones.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic remains a trusted resource in the Lake Tahoe Basin, dedicated to helping patients improve their hearing and cognitive function through customized auditory training programs.

“These programs work because they help the brain adapt to new hearing technology,” Dr. Sandy concluded. “They improve speech understanding, support cognitive function, and help prevent cognitive decline—ultimately fostering better communication and a higher quality of life.”

For more information on auditory training programs, visit tahoefamilyhearing.com, or call 530-600-0023. Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is located at 2074 Lake Tahoe Boulevard #9, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96150.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.