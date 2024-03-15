Revelshine: A wine company all about celebrating family, life’s special moments 

Fourth-generation winemaker Jake Bilbro is one to savor the outdoors, his family, sustainability, and good wine. With his extensive background in all cornerstones, he had the idea to start a wine business.

Revelshine was built to be taken into the outdoors, and Bilbro wanted to combine his love for adventure and wine-making into one. He found his inspiration through the places he enjoyed, like rivers, mountains, beaches, and music festivals. Along with his friends who are surfers, skiers, kayakers, mountain bikers, and musicians (many of whom became co-founders) he realized that there wasn’t any quality wine that wasn’t sold in a glass bottle where these activities could be enjoyed.

When connecting with Bilbro, he was in Crested Butte helping shuttle and supporting his three kids participating in a big mountain freestyle competition. Fellow Revelshine co-founder Jeremy Jones was there as well, rooting for his son. This in some way epitomizes the lifestyle behind Revelshine…it’s all about giving testament to family, a love of the outdoors, and enjoying healthy activities in as sustainable a way as possible.

Jake Bilbro at the beach with his Revelshine. Provided / Revelshine Marketing Director Erin Key

Bilbro has been in the wine industry his whole life, so it only makes sense that he would follow in his family’s footsteps. “My dad [Chris Bilbro] was the quintessential outdoorsman, he taught me everything I know. We would dive for abalone, go skiing, hiking, foraging, and fly fishing. He taught me this connection to the land,” Jake says.

Chris started a wine cellar in 1978 in Sonoma County, where Jake grew up. His wife, Alexis, is a professional triathlete and grew up ski racing in Tahoe. While recreating in the outdoors, Jake realized something.

“Whenever you wanted to celebrate a place or a moment, the only thing to drink was craft beer in cans, seltzers, or wine,” he says. And a wine bottle isn’t that portable. Jake began noodling on the idea of taking his favorite beverage and making it more friendly to the outdoors. He thought about it for many years, with the plan to launch Revelshine in April 2020. They had the wine made but because of the pandemic, there was a delay in the packaging material, so they weren’t able to truly launch Revelshine until 2023

Revelshine wines come in 500mL aluminum bottles that hold about 3.25 glasses of wine. The company decided to go with aluminum bottles because it is one of the most recycled materials (more so than glass) and is incredibly easy to make—its aluminum bottles are made of almost 70% recycled material already. Not only does it use 90%% less energy than recycling a glass bottle, but a discarded Revelshine bottle can be back on the shelves in 60 days without ever hitting a landfill.

Bilbro and his co-founders started holding Revelshine summits “with partners across the mountains and beaches,” he says. The company’s first event was in Laguna Beach in May 2023.

Emily Harrington Provided / Revelshine Marketing Director Erin Key

Since it can be hard to launch a new product in the competitive beverage market, Bilbro pitched the idea to his friends about becoming co-founders. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Our friends and friends-of-friends were so supportive and when they learned of our mission they wanted to get involved,” Bilbro says.

Revelshine does not pay its co-founders– they’re not ambassadors or influencers– they’re just equally part of the conversation and excited about a product that celebrates their lifestyles and big moments in an environmentally friendly way.

Bilbro remembers the days when he’d go to a ski resort, shove a six-pack of beer in the snow, go ride for the day, and then come back and tailgate. Now that he’s older, like many of his co-founders, his tastes have maybe changed a bit. And now wine available in a net-zero carbon lightweight aluminum bottle is a more sustainable, delicious way to celebrate a good day on the slopes, in the backcountry, catching waves, or playing music with your friends and family.

“Wine slows things down, it’s a very communal, culture-rich thing,” Bilbro says. “Revelshine centers you in those moments,” he adds.

However, he clarifies that Revelshine is more of a sustainability brand than an outdoor brand, explaining that making wine is a very carbon-intensive process when you look at how it’s bottled.

“Seventy percent of the carbon footprint is tied up in the glass bottle, so we didn’t want to do that,” he says when sharing how Revelshine came up with its packaging. They discovered a way to package its wine in an aluminum bottle that wouldn’t leave a harmful stamp on the environment.

Bilbro agrees that we’ve all heard enough about recycling and it’s a touchy issue of how to practice it, but with Revelshine, “You can do exactly what you want to do with different packaging, and do it in a better way,” he says.

“It was about, ‘how do we do the things we love while realizing what impact we have on the places we love?'” Bilbro asked himself when coming up with Revelshine. “We all have to look at what kind of impact we have and think about how to minimize our own carbon footprint.”

Four of Revelshine’s 13 co-founders are from Truckee/Tahoe, and often take Revelshine with them to celebrate life’s special moments.

The Revelshine Crew Provided / Revelshine Marketing Director Erin Key

One of Revelshine’s cofounders is professional freeskier Michelle Parker, whose home resort is Palisades Tahoe. Revelshine reached out to her, and when she spent some time with Bilbro and his family, she realized how much their upbringing and values aligned.

“The impetus [for getting involved] is that they had a beautiful pitch deck, and the bottle is unique…it speaks to the sustainability mission that I’m passionate about. And I’m able to take it anywhere,” Parker says, explaining that she’s enjoyed Revelshine in an ice cave, as well as, on top of a mountain with her dad on his 70th birthday.

“I took a case out there [to the ice caves], and me and [professional freeskier] McKenna Peterson were the only two girls on the trip. We cracked open a bottle on a blue ice block and drank it, it was awesome.

“I don’t drink a ton, so it’s a special occasion when I take Revelshine somewhere. And the bottle is so lightweight; you can take it backpacking, share it around the campfire. It enhances the moment. And it’s really good wine,” she adds.

Revelshine at camp Provided / Revelshine Marketing Director Erin Key

“The relationship between the company and athlete is unique; it instills a sense of really wanting Revelshine to succeed. This is a collective of athletes, and I’m learning a lot about wine,” Parker says. “And it’s in a bottle that’s meant to be shared.”

Bilbro agrees.

“I have a great love and respect for all our co-founders, but the Tahoe group holds a special place in my heart. They’re all extraordinary athletes, all wonderful people. It’s just a pleasure to be with them.

“Look at Jeremy Jones here with me this weekend. He’s been so busy signing autographs and supporting his son, and yesterday after the event he took my daughter out to get a lap in. They skied an insane line together; he took her past her comfort zone to a place she’d never been before.

“This group has a multi-generational approach to family and relationships…how they all treat each other; it’s rich. I’m so inspired by them, they’re so grounded and focused. The content of the characters involved in this project…behind the scenes, I see that these are the people who really care. It’s such a pleasure to be around them and share really good wine; there’s an amazing fabric to this,” Bilbro says.

“I’ve never been part of a collective of individuals that come together to be a company, and the people they chose to be a part of this are unique and inspiring individuals that I want to be around all the time. Who they picked to be involved in Revelshine is a reflection of who they are. The Bilbros are a nice family, and this is a product that I believe in,” Parker adds.

For more information about Revelshine, visit https://revelshinewines.com/ .