Revitalize Tahoe Biltmore to see demolition progress in coming weeks

Rendering of arriving at the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe.

Provided/EKN Development

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev.— As a continued commitment to the community, Revitalize Tahoe Biltmore announced a recent update about the project’s construction and demolition initiatives for 2023.

The summer 2023 scope of work includes the competition of abatement for the Tahoe Biltmore. The demolition of the property’s cottages is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks, with a goal to demolish the Tahoe Biltmore Casino and Hotel following the completion of the abatement.

The demolition is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 to prepare the property for the 2024 construction season.

“As soon as we received a unanimous project approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on April 26, 2023, we moved full steam ahead,” said Founder and CEO of EKN Development Group Ebbie Nakhjavani. “We know the community is looking forward to the beginning of the revitalization of Crystal Bay and we are very excited to be moving forward with the long awaited demolition of the Biltmore.”

It was announced recently that in place of the Tahoe Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria will be constructed, offering a unique piece of life for everyone who uses the space. There will permanent housing, as well as hotel space, a new casino and outdoor pavilion area, with many more improvements that will help strengthen the health of the surrounding environment.

While the excitement is palpable in the region for some to see improvements at the site, there have been worries expressed by local community members at public meetings regarding the traffic that could ensue from the amount of construction work being done in the basin.

To learn more, visit revitalizetahoebiltmore.com .