Ribbon cutting ceremony marks transformational advancement in animal care 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Pet Network Lake Tahoe is proud to announce the unveiling of its newly revitalized Medical Treatment Areas and Surgical Suite, marking a transformational leap forward in animal care for the Tahoe Basin. Made possible through the generosity of donors, as well as community partners and foundations, this extensive remodel establishes Pet Network as a national leader in shelter and community medicine.

Surgical suite and ventilator at Pet Network’s revitalized Medical Treatment Areas and Surgical Suite. Provided

On September 18, Pet Network’s most dedicated champions gathered for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate this milestone. Guests toured the state-of-the-art facility, which now houses advanced diagnostic and treatment tools including a CT scanner, ultrasound, endoscope, ventilator and a new ICU unit. Each addition expands Pet Network’s ability to diagnose complex conditions, perform lifesaving surgeries, and provide critical care to injured or ill animals for community and shelter pets alike.

The ribbon cutting itself served as a poignant moment of reflection and gratitude. Board Chair Alan Wechsler was joined by Pet Network’s original shelter veterinarian, Dr. Marty Fineman, and longtime supporter and Board Member, Beverly Keil—all of whom have played pivotal roles in building Pet Network’s legacy of care. Attendees also included Mark Tanner and Robbie Jamison of Mark Tanner Construction whose team executed the remodel with skill and heart.

“This remodel represents more than new walls and equipment—it’s a complete transformation of how we can serve animals,” said Dr. Marlène Tremblay, Hospital Medical Director, Pet Network Lake Tahoe. “Our remodeled hospital allows us to provide faster and more detailed diagnoses, more advanced surgeries, and better outcomes for the most vulnerable pets in our community.”

In addition to housing the first-ever MyVet i3D+ update to the CT scanner, the remodel reflects Pet Network’s commitment to excellence as an American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA)-accredited organization. AAHA accreditation is a prestigious and voluntary designation awarded to veterinary practices that meet or exceed stringent standards across various areas of care.

“These new facilities have completely redefined the way we can deliver medicine,” said Dr. Nick Robl, Director of Community Medicine at Pet Network Lake Tahoe. “The design improves our efficiency and workflow at every step, allowing us to treat animals more effectively. I’ve worked in many shelters throughout my career, and this is by far the most advanced and thoughtfully equipped medical space I have ever seen.”

Dr. Robl and Dr. Tremblay at the ribbon cutting on Sept. 18. Provided

About Pet Network Lake Tahoe: Pet Network Lake Tahoe, an AAHA Accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which encompasses Pet Network Humane Society and Pet Network Community Hospital, is a premier veterinary practice and animal welfare organization dedicated to saving lives, promoting wellness, and strengthening the bond between pets and their families. As a leader in shelter medicine, rescue, and adoption services, Pet Network serves the Lake Tahoe community with comprehensive medical care and a deep commitment to animal welfare.

About Dr. Tremblay:

Dr. Tremblay received her D.V.M from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013 followed by a Public Health & Epidemiology Research Internship. She received a PhD in epidemiology and data science from Utrecht University in 2019. Dr. Tremblay has worked as a veterinarian at a variety of shelters and non-profit organizations. Her interests include surgery, behavioral medicine, and helping animal welfare organizations implement data-supported strategies. Her goal is to integrate population medicine with individualized medicine to optimize outcomes in shelters.

About Dr. Robl:

Dr. Nick Robl completed his D.V.M. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013 following an M.A. in Biological Anthropology from Kent State University in Ohio. He has experience practicing veterinary medicine in a variety of settings including private practice, sanctuaries, shelters, and clinics across the United States. Dr. Robl has a strong background in veterinary surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, and specialized orthopedic procedures. He has also performed research and wildlife veterinary work around the world including work in Indonesia, Cambodia, Rwanda, D. R. Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Suriname. Dr. Robl is passionate about building trust with clients through the application of evidence-based medicine.