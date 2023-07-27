Richard M. Parison, Jr. appointed Executive Director for Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and Great Lakes Theater are delighted to announce the appointment of Richard M. Parison, Jr. as their new Executive Director. A seasoned and accomplished theater professional with over 30 years of experience, Parison brings a deep-rooted understanding of regional theater and a genuine commitment to enhancing the community through transformative theatrical experiences. He will start the role in September.

Parison has held significant leadership positions in esteemed theater organizations throughout his career, including Executive Director of the Richmond Performing Arts Center/Center Stage Foundation in Virginia, Producing Director at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA and Assistant Producing Artistic Director at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

Parison returns to Northeast Ohio and GLT, where he launched his career at the then-known Great Lakes Theater Festival. With his remarkable leadership acumen and versatile skill set, he stands poised to usher in a new era for both organizations, uniting their efforts toward the shared vision of bringing theater to the widest possible audience in the Northeast Ohio and Lake Tahoe regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard back to Great Lakes Theater,” shared Kim Bixenstine, President of the Board of Trustees at Great Lakes Theater. “His journey from starting his career with us to now assuming the role of Executive Director is a testament to his passion for this organization. We are confident that his exceptional leadership, in conjunction with the already tremendous leadership from our Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, will propel Great Lakes Theater toward even greater heights, enriching the theatrical landscape of our beloved community.”

Parison’s extensive experience in organizational leadership, administrative management, development and philanthropy, community engagement, and institutional marketing positions him as an outstanding leader who will foster a shared sense of inspiration and unity within both organizations. His strategic vision and dedication to promoting a diverse and inclusive theatrical environment align perfectly with both theaters’ commitment to excellence and accessibility.

“Richard’s appointment as Executive Director for Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival fills us with immense excitement and anticipation,” says Patty Engels, Chair of Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s Board of Trustees. “Richard’s visionary leadership and diverse expertise will inspire our patrons and maintain our commitment to providing extraordinary theater in the stunning setting of Lake Tahoe.”

As Executive Director, Parison will join Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee in leading the organizations, working closely with the Boards of Trustees and staff to continue delivering high-quality theatrical productions and engaging experiences to both regions. His proven ability to foster strong partnerships and his commitment to the arts make him an ideal candidate to enhance both theaters’ missions further.

“This appointment from Great Lakes Theater and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival humbles and honors me,” Richard M. Parison, Jr. says. “It was in Northeast Ohio that my passion for regional theater was ignited; moreover, it was at Great Lakes Theater that my professional theater journey began. Returning to Great Lakes Theater and joining Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival to partner with Charlie, the Boards of Trustees and the fantastic staff is beyond a privilege.”