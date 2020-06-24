Richard Morris

Provided Photo

Richard Stephen Morris, adventurer, golfer, surfer, skier, coach, well-respected businessman, corny dad-joke teller, devoted husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed away March 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe. He was 72 years old.

Born on June 4, 1947, in Birmingham, AL to Agnes (Acton) and Ray “Silky” Morris, Richard was the second youngest of five children. Richard’s father, a Military man, was transferred to CA when Richard was just a young boy, and CA quickly became home. Following his graduation from high school in Rancho Palos Verdes in 1965, Richard attended a year of college at University of Arizona before earning his degree from San Diego State University. Southern California’s famed surfing culture planted a seed within Richard that took him to Oahu in the early ’70s. While in Hawaii, he surfed perfect waves and began a successful stint in hospitality. After several years of tropical sun, the burgeoning ski culture and glitz of new casinos beckoned, so Richard followed the fun and moved to South Lake Tahoe- the town that he would call home for more than 40 years.

The adventures and friendships Richard made in Tahoe would become life-defining. From biking around the Lake multiple times, to climbing and skiing nearly every peak, to hosting celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley as maitre-d of the Sahara, he certainly enjoyed all Tahoe had to offer. But when Richard met his wife, Kerry, through mutual friends in the late 1970s, that’s when he knew Tahoe was “home.” When asked about it later, he’d candidly- and happily- admit that if it wasn’t for Kerry, he’d have never married… she always was “the one.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Following their marriage on June 19, 1982, Richard and Kerry would go on to welcome two daughters, Kelly and Jamie, later in the decade. As “manly” as Richard was- and despite his many professional successes- his role as Dad to his two girls would serve as his greatest source of pride. Richard taught them to ride bikes and helped with homework, dutifully attended far too many dance recitals and soccer games, generously donated to countless local youth groups, coached numerous soccer and ski teams, and enthusiastically planned family trips nationwide.

Once Richard became an empty nester, he continued his work at Capital Finance, the company he co-founded in the late 1990s, and tried to make as much time for his golf game as possible. He enjoyed frequent trips to the California Central Coast, as well as family vacations to Nantucket and the British Virgin Islands.

Often referred to as honorable, generous, and devoted, Richard was a man loved and respected by many. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The Morris Family still hopes to be able to hold a celebration in his honor later this summer, but are holding off announcing plans due to COVID-19.

June was Richard’s favorite month; his birthday was in June, his anniversary was in June, Father’s Day is in June, school gets out in June, and the summer golf season kicks off in June.

Please celebrate June in his honor.