Rick Springfield playing Saturday at Harrah’s

Rick Springfield performs at the South Shore Room at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday evening, Rick Springfield will be performing at Harrah’s in the South Shore Room.

You probably remember this rock and pop icon for his major hit “Jessie’s Girl” from the early ’80s. Springfield’s back for one night in Tahoe. The last four decades Rick Springfield has had numerous hits including the Grammy winning song, “Jessie’s Girl.” Springfield has been passionate about music from a young age and has sold over 25 million records.

Springfield has been touring for over 30 years and in the fall of 2013, Springfield decided to go solo. Springfield’s, “Stripped Down” performance accurately details his own life and the struggles he has gone through.

Each of his songs on the new album dives into personal experiences.

The “Stripped Down” show is a must see for Springfield fans. Springfield also wrote an autobiography titled Late at Night, which entered The New York Times Bestseller list at number 13. In the book, he speaks about his life and his struggles with depression.

In the ’70s, he started his music career in his native home of Australia before moving to the United States.

He has spent more than 50 years generating popular hits and has become a household name with sold out shows. Springfield will be playing at Harrah’s South Shore Room Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought through Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.