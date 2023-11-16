Ricky Newberry named Vice President, General Manager at Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Ricky Newberry

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — Kirkwood Mountain Resort has announced Ricky Newberry as its new Vice President & General Manager, effective November 20. Newberry has served as VP of Mountain Operations at Heavenly Mountain Resort since 2021.

With more than 20 years of industry experience amassed in South Lake Tahoe, Newberry brings an acute understanding of complex mountain operations to Kirkwood, which boasts more than 2,000 feet of vertical drop and over 2,300 acres of terrain ranging from calm, groomed, beginner runs to adrenaline-pumping chutes and cliffs.

This role is a bit of a homecoming for Newberry, as he started his career at Kirkwood in 1999 on Ski Patrol. He remained focused on mountain operations and safety over the next 23 years at both Kirkwood and Heavenly.

“I can think of no one better suited to lead Kirkwood than Ricky,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and Vail Resorts Tahoe Region. “His leadership journey is one that emphasizes our company’s culture of leadership development and growth, and I know his years of experience and leadership in mountain operations will serve him well as he steps into this new role. Ricky’s connection to Kirkwood runs deep and his passion for the resort, team, and community will undoubtedly support his success. This homecoming is many years in the making, and I know he will lead the resort with the clear focus, dedication, and empathy that he is known for.”

Newberry has played a pivotal role in implementing best practices related to safety, snow science, and general operations at Heavenly, which he brings with him to Kirkwood. His expertise in mountain safety has shifted not just Heavenly’s approach to operations, but it has also led him to speaking at the International Snow Science Workshop and participating in the National Avalanche School’s Field Sessions. Newberry has also been an active member of the Lake Tahoe community since 1999, having participated in the Tahoe Chamber Leadership Program, serving as an adjunct professor of Wilderness Studies at the Lake Tahoe Community College, and acting as a Trail Crew Leader for the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association. He is also an original co-founder of the Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dogs Foundation, which is still going strong today as he returns to the resort.

“I am so thrilled to be returning to Kirkwood as its new VP & GM,” said Newberry. “It is a full-circle moment that comes with an incredible opportunity to lean into my leadership values and principles, which have been shaped by prior years at the resort, the many leaders and mentors I’ve had across Vail Resorts, and a passion for the outdoors. The Kirkwood spirit of adventure generates a unique passion that seeps out of every corner and curve of the mountain, and to be immersed in it once again is truly an honor.”