Ride Like a Local: A Newbies Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding 

A novice learning to pizza on SchoolHouse at Diamond Peak Ski Resort. This is the beginner run on the mountain, and is friendly to all.

Photo/Kierra Keller

If you’re nervous about starting, maybe start with a customized, private lesson. When you book the lesson, make sure to let the booking agent know you’re nervous about the experience. “They’ll take a little extra time connecting you with an instructor who has patience skills,” said Barnes. “Conversely, if you want to be pushed and challenged, share that.”

Instructors have safety in mind, both yours and theirs. They will guide you on the right train at the right pace for your goals and motivations.

Spend time observing the area you’re in. It’s helpful with nerves.

Try not to go out during storms with little experience by yourself. It is always better to ride with a buddy, so that way if there is an emergency, you have someone with you, or vice versa.

Ask questions. As many as you need.

It doesn’t matter if you’re visiting Lake Tahoe for a weekend or if you’ve lived in the basin for years; the question is always the same: “Do you ride?”

It’s a common one to be asked, and more times than not, most people just have the same enthusiastic answer: “Yes!” Which is to be followed by the differentiation of whether or not one skis, snowboards, or even ski bikes. The answer could even include how many come out to Lake Tahoe just to experience the one-in-a-lifetime pow and witness the breathtaking views.

But riding the slopes of Lake Tahoe can be expensive, and for someone who doesn’t know how or where to start, the feat could be daunting.

Do you rent gear your first time and pay for lessons, or do you have a friend that can lend you some gear and a lesson or two? Where do you go to buy gear? What resort should you start at? Is it worth it to buy a pricey pass?

These questions and more are answered by local riders, along with Director of Skier Services at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Robin Barnes, who all agree that getting out on the mountain is a must, and everyone has the ability to try it out if they want to.

It Starts with Attitude

So where should you start when deciding to get out on the mountain?

The first step is deciding whether you want to ski or snowboard, both of which come with their own sense of excitement, along with their challenges when starting out.

Choosing to ski or snowboard all comes down to personal preference. Snowboarding has a lot less gear and the boots are easier to walk in so navigating the parking lot is much easier. However, once you’re attached to your snowboard, it can be hard to move with ease, especially on traverses, or flat sections of trails that connect one part of the mountain to another.

Skiing on the other hand can be frustrating to juggle carrying two skis and two poles but it’s fairly easy to move around on flat sections once the skis are on.

Your enjoyment of one over the other might also depend on which way your body naturally wants to move. The only sure fire way to know is to ignore your friends who tell you one is ‘more fun’ or ‘cooler’ than the other and try both at least once.

Once you’ve decided on how you’ll ride, it’s all about the attitude you come to the mountain with.

“The first place to start is with an adventurous attitude,” said Barnes. “Learning something new is exciting, and you need to be patient with yourself and embrace being a learner.”

Local rider and videographer Cedar Gately was able to experience the mountain with excitement, and encourages anyone who wants to learn to try their best to get out with friends who can help guide you through the process.

“Don’t get frustrated if it’s hard at first, or harder than you expect,” said Gately.

Gately assumed that he would be a quick learner when first starting out due to being a skateboarder for his entire life.

“Two weeks of snowboarding was very humbling for me,” said Gately. “I was laying on the couch with my butt up in the air because I landed on [it] so many times.”

But with the help of his friends, who took on the task of helping Gately learn the sport, Gately was able to learn over time.

“Have patience,” said Gately. “Just like anything, if you do it long enough, you’re going to have fun with it and be good at it.”

While some may fear that they could become a “jerry,” which is considered to be an out-of-place beginner, Barnes and Gately both agree that the fear of embarrassment or failure shouldn’t keep anyone from trying the thrilling sports.

“The snow-sports industry is thankfully becoming way more inclusive and more welcome to everyone,” said Barnes. “If you are a beginner who is just learning and making some novice mistakes, great! Welcome to the sport, that is how we all learn! If you feel like you’re being judged for not being a “local” or for not being an expert, bring your business elsewhere!”

So you’ve made the decision to ride, and your head is in the game. What is next?

Enjoying the views at Lodgeple run. Photo/Kierra Keller

GEAR

When beginning any sport, you need the proper gear and materials. A skier and snowboarder would both need the following: A helmet, gloves, goggles, snow gear including a jacket and snow pants, and a gator for snowy days.

A skier will typically use different style skis depending on what type of snow and terrain the skier will be riding. Skis range from alpine skis to cross-country skis, with switch-boards (meaning the board can switch from skis to a snowboard) and all mountain skis available as well. The options are endless.

A skier would need bindings for their skis, along with ski boots, and poles as an optional choice.

While most people would think poles help with the learning process, it might be better to start without them, just to get a good sense of balance and control with your skis. That being said, poles are extremely helpful on pow days.

For those who don’t know what pow days are, pow is shorthand for powder. Pow days normally come the day after a big storm, when the snow is light, fluffy, and flowing.

Snowboarders need their board, along with bindings and snowboarding boots, which differ from skiing boots, meaning the two cannot be interchanged.

While most riders who opt to take lessons can rent gear from the resort they’re taking lessons from, eventually, you’ll need your own set.

There are endless amounts of websites and stores that gear can be bought at, especially in Lake Tahoe, including The Village Board Shop and Tahoe Used Ski and Snowboard in Lake Tahoe, and The Village Ski Loft in Incline Village.

The view from the top of the Lodgepole run at Diamond Peak Ski Resort. This is a great run for beginners. Photo/Miranda Jacobson

But Gately and fellow rider Kevin Brod both recommend that before you visit a shop, some of the best places to look include local thrift stores and Facebook Marketplace.

It’s essential that if you’re planning on buying through either of those avenues, to make sure you know what size gear you need.

“As a beginner, you don’t know what size snowboard you want, you don’t know the right size boot to buy, you don’t know if your bindings are even going to fit on your boots,” said Gately. “There’s a lot of compatibility issues with just buying a snowboard and buying boots and then buying bindings.”

A good way to know what size you need prior to buying is visiting your local ski shop, where you can have all of your measurement questions answered. If you have the ability to rent gear prior to buying, note what sizes you’re using, and keep that in mind when buying gear.

A tip that Gately and Brod had for all riders is to make sure that your boots are not too big when riding.

“I thought you have to size up by three sizes for your snowboard boots,” said Gately. “That’s completely wrong. You should size down if anything because you want that nice, snug fit. You don’t want your heels and toes sliding back and forth in your boots all the time.”

Gately recommends getting gear in the summer time or during Labor Day sales. If you can find a ski swap in the area, try your best to make it, as there can be great used gear available for a fraction of new gear pricing.

It’s also great to buy when companies begin to drop new gear, according to Brod. When new gear drops, companies will typically hold sales on previous seasons gear, along with the new options that become available of the season.

So you’ve figured out your gear, and now it’s time to get out on the mountain. Where do you start?

LESSONS AND LEARNING

Barnes posed the following questions for riders to consider when getting out on the mountain for lessons: Do you want an all-day experience? A few hours? Do you want to learn with others? On your own? Do you want to learn on a busy weekend day and soak in the energy and excitement of more people, or do you want to sneak away to a quieter midweek experience?

“Both have their advantages!” said Barnes. “Go with the thought in mind that you will become a skier or rider, and go into the experience noticing the happy smiles and vibrant mountain lifestyle that you will step into and become a part of.”

Barnes recommends calling or visiting websites to see what times lessons start, and to make sure to plan ahead if you’d like to do a lesson on a weekend or during a holiday period.

“Get to the resort early and take care of all the lessons, rentals,” said Barnes, “and then go have a cup of hot chocolate and relax before your lesson versus showing up ‘on time’ and being rushed through a very cool process.”

Barnes believes that paying for lessons is 100% worth the money, and helps anyone wanting to learn who might not have patient friends get out on the slopes.

“You will get off on the right foot, learning simple tricks. That makes everything about your day easier,” said Barnes. “From putting on your boots properly (yes, it makes a difference), to learning how to use your gear, control speed, use lifts, find the best lunch spot- or apres spot. Your instructor will be part coach, part cheerleader, and part personal assistant to help you navigate your way around the mountain and the town.”

Getting out on the mountain for the first time can be daunting, but going at your own pace will make the process a lot easier. Asking a lot of questions and taking breaks when needed is not only okay, but encouraged. You’ll hear terms you might not know, like “pizza-ing” and “riding goofy,” and it is better to ask what the heck that means than to keep your questions to yourself.

If you choose not to do lessons, like Gately, make sure you find a good group of friends who can go out with you and show you the ropes.

Gately explained that while there were moments when he would be left behind by people who were more experienced than him, he was always met with patience, and a friend waiting at the bottom of the mountain for him.

Speaking of the mountain, where is the best place to go when you want to learn?

BEST RESORTS FOR A NEWBIE

There are a number of resorts in the Lake Tahoe basin, each with their own unique and exciting runs, and inviting to all to try.

Barnes recommends that any beginner looking to learn should try Heavenly Mountain Resort or Northstar California, where there is a team of certified instructors to help you along the way. Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which is another Vail owned resort, is also a great place to ride, but rumor has it, it can be a little more difficult to ride than the Heavenly or Northstar.

Another great starter mountain includes Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village. The resort is frequented by locals, who know the hidden gems of the area. It also has plenty of beginner friendly runs, like Lodgepole and School House, along with incredible views at SnowFlake Lodge.

Gately recommends buying a some sort of pass going into the experience once you know you’re dedicated to the sport. Passes can be pricey, ranging anywhere from $500-$1,000, whereas day passes can range anywhere from $75-$95. Diamond Peak offers residents a discounted price, but even then, constantly buying day passes can add up. If you’re renting gear to start out with, the price tag can raise tremendously.

This is why Gately recommends buying a pass.

“It was so much more inexpensive for me to buy that season pass,” said Gately. At the time, a Tahoe Local Epic pass, which came in at $450, was the right choice for Gately. The pass for an adult has raised by $100 or so, but still offers access to the Vail Resorts in Lake Tahoe, as well as a few in Colorado.

“We were coming up for a seven day trip, and so those seven days of lift tickets would have already been more expensive than a season pass,” said Gately. “People are really intimidated about starting to snowboard because it is so expensive, but if you buy a season pass to one of these smaller resorts… realistically you’re paying less money for a season pass than you are to go every day and pay for it.”

Gately also pointed out that once you have your own gear, you don’t necessarily have to go to a resort to practice.

“You can find a small patch of snow that’s firmer and practice snowboarding on that,” said Gately. “But it’s a lot easier to learn on the groomed surface at the resort, so it’s with buying the ticket.”

Other resorts in the Lake Tahoe area include Palisades Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Boreal Mountain California, Sugar Bowl Resort, and Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe.

Each resort is unique in its own way, and is definitely worth trying out while you’re in the area.

Getting Out There

So you’ve decided you want to learn, you’ve got the gear, and you know where you’re going to go. Now, the only thing left is for the snow to come and for you to get out on the mountain.

While the experience can be pricey and a little intimidating at first, it’s hard to come to Lake Tahoe and meet a rider who doesn’t think the sport is absolutely worth it.

“Skiing and riding and speeding time in the mountains- with old friends or meeting new ones- is memorable and wonderful,” said Barnes. “Don’t wait any longer.”

QUICK TIPS

The downhill rider has the right away. But, new riders who might be zig-zagging across the slopes should always make sure to look up and try to avoid a collision if possible. Looking uphill alas helps with turning, so don’t be afraid to look up instead of down while doing so.

REI has a great comprehensive list of snowboarding and skiing terms that you can refer to when learning. They can be found here: Snowboarding: https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/snowboarding-glossary.html Skiing: https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/skiing-glossary.html

If you’re nervous about starting, maybe start with a customized, private lesson. When you book the lesson, make sure to let the booking agent know you’re nervous about the experience. “They’ll take a little extra time connecting you with an instructor who has patience skills,” said Barnes. “Conversely, if you want to be pushed and challenged, share that.”

Instructors have safety in mind, both yours and theirs. They will guide you on the right train at the right pace for your goals and motivations.

Spend time observing the area you’re in. It’s helpful with nerves.

Try not to go out during storms with little experience by yourself. It is always better to ride with a buddy, so that way if there is an emergency, you have someone with you, or vice versa.

Ask questions. As many as you need.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.