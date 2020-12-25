Ridgeline adopts students at Incline Elementary School





Christmas came early to 70 students and 39 families at Incline Elementary School. Ridgeline, a technology company in Incline Village, brought gifts to the students and families they had gathered through a giving tree. Each employee at Ridgeline adopted a child or a family.

(Pictured left to right) Dr. Laura Litynski (counselor), Maureen Toner (representing Ridgeline) Mr. Daniel Zimmerman (Principal) stand next to the presents from Ridgeline. Toner is holding a IES certificate of appreciation and card, signed by grateful parents, along with chocolates donated by staff for Ridgeline employees to thank them for their generosity.as a thank you.