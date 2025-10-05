Riding Transit in South Lake Tahoe (Opinion)

Riding transit in South Lake Tahoe has not always been the easiest way to get around. After years of driver shortages and inconvenient schedules, a lot of people I talk to have all but given up on the bus.

But with a new Executive Director at the TTD and a growing consensus that funding transit is critical to combating traffic and pollution, the bus service is getting a little bit better every day.

The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) not only runs free buses from 6am to 9pm every day, but I am thrilled that they are now extending service until after midnight on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Skip the paid parking at the Event Center or Heavenly Village, and go out to dinner or bars all you like without getting behind the wheel of a car. Drinking and driving has been a major problem in our community, and it’s about time that we have a convenient option to make the responsible choice.

And now there are more improvements coming where your voice matters:

Route 50 currently runs every half hour through town, and TTD is considering extending it west of the Y to serve Tahoe Verde and Sugar Pine Village, and east of Stateline to serve the Kingsbury Park and Ride. Route 55 runs every hour through the Bijou neighborhood and TTD is considering improving frequencies to 30 minutes. But there is a tough choice to be made between these competing priorities.

Both routes serve LTCC, offering transportation for students and a convenient park-and-ride if you live far from the bus line. But there is an open question about whether it’s better to detour for LTCC, or to keep Route 50 on the main highway for faster trips across town.

That’s where your input matters! TTD is holding a public comment period to hear your thoughts on how best to improve routes 50 and 55. Are there any changes that would make you more likely to ride?

Learn more at TahoeTransportation.org and email planning@tahoetransportation.org by Oct 24 to let your voice be heard.

Even if you don’t know what to say, shoot them an email just to let them know that improving public transit is important to you, and what sorts of trips you would most like to use it for.

Public transit within South Lake Tahoe has finally crossed the threshold to “pretty good” and is still getting better. It’s a great time to give it a try! Look up transit directions in Google Maps or Transit App and try out a free trip today!

Nick Speal is on the board of the Tahoe Transportation District and a resident of South Lake Tahoe. The opinions expressed here are his own.