‘Rigorous snow safety morning’ at Palisades, Alpine following deadly in-bounds avalanche

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif., – It’s a slow start to the morning at Palisades Tahoe Resort as they catch up on operations after closing the mountain around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 10 due to a deadly avalanche.

The slide killed 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, a Point Reyes and Truckee Tahoe resident. Three others were caught in the avalanche but survived. It’s unclear how many of the surviving individuals were injured as the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports one, while Palisades Tahoe reports three. Both are reporting the injuries as non-life threatening.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports the avalanche was about 10 feet deep, 150 feet wide and 450 feet long. The cause of the avalanche is still under investigation.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the GS gulley near the KT-22 lift about a half hour after Palisades opened the chair for the first time this season. The resort received 21 inches of snow the week leading up to it and it was actively snowing the day of.

An avalanche occurred on the Palisades side of Palisades Tahoe above the GS gulley area of KT-22 around 9:30 am.

Vice President of Mountain Operations there, Michael Gross, says it’s not uncommon to open the chair in those conditions. His team had done avalanche mitigations and preparations since Sunday to ensure the area was safe with plans to open it Wednesday.

The resorts does plan on opening today, but says to expect delays. It will take them longer to assess the terrain and get the mountain open due to yesterday’s early closure.

“It will be a rigorous snow safety morning for both Palisades and Alpine today,” the Jan. 11 operations report states.

KT-22 will remain closed. The access road for the lift was lost in the avalanche and the resort says with the overnight snow, they have not been able to reestablish the road.

Palisades Tahoe has current trail and lift statuses available on their website .