Ringing in 2018 in the Tahoe Basin

The new year is almost here! On Sunday, Dec. 31, millions of people across the nation will celebrate the start of 2018 with ball drops, parties and more — and the scene at Lake Tahoe is no exception.

The basin offers family-friendly fun, low-key hangouts and larger-than-life festivities. Here are the top ways to say goodbye to 2017.

At the breweries

South Lake Brewing Company invites guests to ring in 2018 with the inaugural Bring in the Brew Year, an event that begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. Featuring a live DJ, appetizers and a free pint of beer (all for a $20 entry fee — but locals with a valid ID enter for $15), it's an all-night bash you won't want to miss. Show up in a themed decade costume to maximize the fun and match the theme of the night! Learn more at http://www.southlakebeer.com.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX hosts its first New Year's Eve party at 7 p.m. on December 31. The Roaring '20s Prohibition Party includes a live performance from We The Folk, and attendees who show up in '20s attire (think flappers and gangsters) receive a free pint of the brewery's Cali Common. Additional details are found at http://www.facebook.com/laketahoealeworx.

At the casinos

For those hip individuals looking to be in the middle of all the action as 2017 turns to 2018, any casino is the place to be. On South Shore, Harrah's Lake Tahoe opens Xhale Bar & Lounge for its New Year's Sound Blast, while MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa hosts three parties for the price of one (Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and the Convention Center will all be open, featuring a live band, DJs, go-go dancers and more).

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, also on South Shore, will offer four parties: an '80s bash featuring cover band Glam Cobra, a music-packed setting at the Alpine Union Patio, A Night of Roaring Glamour Dinner Show in the Revolution Ballroom, and a free (and family-friendly) get-together called Light Up the Plaza. Prices range for all events — learn more at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

Located on North Shore, Crystal Bay Casino welcomes slamgrass band Leftover Salmon and special guests The Mother Hips for a late-night gig open to guests at least 21 years of age. Tickets cost $50, excluding fees, and are available online (along with more details) at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Also in Crystal Bay, Tahoe Biltmore returns with Bounce Heavy NYE, featuring Stylust Beats and Left/Right. Enjoy live DJs, dancing and a good time. Learn more at http://www.tahoebiltmore.com.

At the resorts

For family-friendly entertainment, look no further than the ski resorts. Held in Heavenly Village near Stateline, Heavenly Holidays comes to a close with an outdoor concert, Gondola ball drop and fireworks show that's sure to fulfill your New Year's Eve needs.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hosts events all day — enjoy fireworks, a glowstick parade and a family celebration that includes kid-focused activities and drinks for the adults. The resort also offers a ball drop, special menus, live music and more. For the adult crowd: The Squaw Valley Prom returns with multiple DJs and a toast to ring in 2018. Learn more at http://www.squawalpine.com.

Up in Truckee, Northstar California gets into the spirit with New Year's Eve Fire and Ice Celebrations, which include face painting, live music, fireworks and more. There's also an ice skating rink, ice bar and fire pits — so it's going to be a good time. A detailed schedule is available at http://www.northstarcalifornia.com.

On the town

Found on the upper story of Heavenly Village, The Loft returns with a New Year's Eve bash that includes food, drinks, music, live DJs, a countdown and much more. The $85 ticket offers passed-plate hors d'oeuvres, hosted well drinks, wine and beer, and a champagne toast (at midnight), among other surprises. Get more information at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

Whiskey Dick's Saloon welcomes DJ (R)Styles, who will spin hip-hop, old school and classics throughout the evening, beginning at 9 p.m. The cover-free party features a champagne toast and additional fun. Learn more on the venue's Facebook page (@whiskeydickstahoe).

At the table

As is the case for many holidays in Tahoe, a handful of restaurants will open their doors to offer special meals. On South Shore, Camp Richardson Resort and Park Prime Steakhouse (the latter is found inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino) are among the establishments that feature unique menus for the holiday. North Shore options include Jake's on the Lake and West Shore Café and Inn.

Looking for something more unique? Check out the M.S. Dixie II dinner cruise — the 3.5-hour event features a four-course meal, live band, dancing and (of course) a champagne toast. Details are found at http://www.zephyrcove.com.