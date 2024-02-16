Rise Up Rail Jam to come to South Lake Tahoe, pre-party for Reggae Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Local skiers and snowboarders of all ages to come join musician Dreda Dre and compete at the Rise Up Rail Jam.

There will be a competition held for a grand prize of $500. There will be additional prizes for 2nd & 3rd place winners as well. There will be other prizes and gifts via raffle.

Riders can register at The Village Board Shop during regular business hours. The event will be held on Sat Feb 17 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m and Sun Feb 18 10 a.m to 4 p.m in the Bijou shopping center parking lot. Riders should arrive at 8 a.m. for setup and practice runs.

Rise Up Rail Jam is being held to create a local event where skiers and snowboarders can come together for two days of music, fun and shredding.

“When I was growing up in Tahoe, I remember there was multiple rail jams in town every winter. It feels like they have almost completely gone away. We want to bring back the vibe for our local riders,” Dreda Dre said.

The Village Board Shop has put together some amazing prizes and packages for the community. All riders must be registered to compete. Go to their website to get a full run down of tiers, rules, etc.

“This is year one of the event. But we would love to make this an annual staple,” said Dre.

Rise Up Rail Jam is the official Pre-Party for the – Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival. Sat Feb 17 will be Open Jam format with prizes and give aways. Sunday Feb 18 will be full competition with $500 prize and more. They will also be looking out for young riders to sponsor.

Rise Up Rail Jam is funded by Tahoe Wellness and the members/sponsors of The Patreon ran by Dreda Dre. If anyone in the community would like to donate, volunteer or give back to this event or the many other community based events we do, sign up to patreon.com/dredadre .