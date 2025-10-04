Rise with Us: Why Our New Name is an Invitation to All Survivors

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

For nearly fifty years, our organization has been a vital resource dedicated to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and childabuse in the South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County region. Our commitment to safety and healing has never wavered.

But our community is evolving, and so are we. Since our initial announcement in June, it has been refreshing and inspiring to have conversations in our community about our new name, Vista Rise Collective. We’ve always been more than a name – we’ve been a movement. This change in our name, logo, and colors is also a renewed commitment to our mission.

We understand that you may be asking: Why drop the word “violence” from the name?

We want to focus on the positive and the paths to healing, not just the trauma. While our work will always include crisis intervention, the truth is that not all abuse leaves visible marks. We’ve heard directly from survivors, especially those who endured emotional or psychological abuse, that they felt their situation wasn’t “violent enough” to seek help from a place called Live Violence Free.

Our new name is an invitation. It removes that barrier of judgment and ensures that all survivors—regardless of the type of abuse they experienced—feel welcome and empowered to reach out. By shifting the conversation away from the trauma, we position ourselves to be a more community-oriented force, focused on collective health and resilience.

Every word in Vista Rise Collective was chosen with intentionality, designed to guide our work and your partnership:

Vista: This word signifies an accessible path forward. Healing shouldn’t feel like climbing a mountain; it should be accessible, like driving or walking to a beautiful overlook. A Vista provides a new, clear perspective and clarity, which is exactly what our services offer.

This word signifies an accessible path forward. Healing shouldn’t feel like climbing a mountain; it should be accessible, like driving or walking to a beautiful overlook. A Vista provides a new, clear perspective and clarity, which is exactly what our services offer. Rise: This signals hope and forward momentum. It honors the incredible resilience we witness daily as survivors move beyond their trauma and reclaim their lives.

This signals hope and forward momentum. It honors the incredible resilience we witness daily as survivors move beyond their trauma and reclaim their lives. Collective: This confirms that the complex issues of intimate partner violence and child abuse are not just ours to solve—they are community issues. Healing is achieved when we work within and alongside our entire community to address these challenges together.

The ambiguity of our new name also serves a critical purpose: confidentialityand decreased stigma. If a parent or co-worker is engaging in a public conversation about our agency, referring to Vista Rise allows for a much-needed layer of privacy and discretion.

Our core services—crisis support, emergency housing, therapy for children and adults—remain stronger than ever, firmly rooted in understanding and trauma-informed care.

We are still the same trusted organization you’ve known for decades, committed to serving our entire region, including both South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County. Now, with the name Vista Rise Collective, we can amplify our reach, build stronger partnerships, and ensure that every person in our community has a clear path to healing and empowerment.

Our crisis line is the same number: 530-544-4444 and we are still located at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For general inquiries or questions about support services, you can email info@vistarise.org .

If you’d like to partner with us or learn more about our outreach initiatives, email outreach@vistarise.org .

Thank you for being part of our collective future.