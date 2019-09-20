River clean up kicks off Watershed Protection Week at Lake Tahoe

River cleanup extend from Northern California down to Kern River.

Provided/ Sierra Nevada Conservancy

This weekend’s Great Sierra River Cleanup kicks off the Sierra Nevada Watershed Protection Week.

This volunteer event Saturday, Sept. 21, focuses on removing trash and restoring the health of the waterways and removing trash.

Cleanups will be hosted all over the Sierra Nevada from Susanville all the way to Kernville with several local events including two events in South Lake and one in Incline Village.

If volunteers don’t see an event near them, they can volunteer to host their own cleanup.

This annual cleanup effort have been a success for the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. In the past decade, over 36,000 people have volunteered and 1.7 million pounds of trash and recyclables have been collected on over 3,000 miles of rivers.

It’s important to protect the Sierra Nevada Watershed. According to Sierra Nevada Conservancy, “more than 60% of California’s developed water supply originates in the Sierra Nevada.”

The California legislature passed assembly concurrent resolution number 22 in 2015 declaring the third week of September as Sierra Nevada Watershed Protection Week. This week will be used for clean up efforts and celebration of education and efforts to keep the preserve the watershed.

To learn more or to host your own clean up, visit https://sierranevada.ca.gov/rivercleanup/.