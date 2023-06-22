Road closures announced for South Lake Tahoe Fourth of July Parade

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city announced Wednesday the closure of roads due to the annual Fourth of July Parade.

U.S. Highway 50 will be closed westbound between Al Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Connecting streets and driveways to U.S. 50 between Al Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard will also be closed to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the parade. Those traveling through the city during the closures should expect traffic delays.

“Our primary objective is to reopen the westbound portion of the highway by noon, although unforeseen circumstances may impact the exact reopening time,” said the city’s communications specialist, Sheree Juarez in a press release. “To help manage any potential disruptions, we have arranged alternative detour routes. We encourage drivers to take these routes instead of using U.S. Highway 50 during the parade.”

• Al Tahoe Boulevard: Accessible from the east and west ends of the parade route, this route provides an alternative path for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

• U.S. Highway 50/Pioneer Trail: Another alternative route for both eastbound and westbound traffic, to Pioneer Trail and can be utilized as a detour route during the parade.

In addition, transit service in the area will be impacted. Check with Tahoe Transportation District for any schedule or route changes at http://www.tahoetransportation.org .

For any questions or concerns regarding the highway closure or the detour routes, contact Parks and Recreation Director John Stark at 530-307-9145 or email jstark@cityofslt.us .

For event information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/875/4th-of-July-Parade .