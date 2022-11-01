Road conditions deteriorating at Lake Tahoe, chains required on some highways
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Road conditions have deteriorated at Lake Tahoe with multiple traffic collisions reported on area highways.
Since 3:15 p.m. the California Highway Patrol in South Lake Tahoe has responded to several collisions on U.S. Highway 50 and California State Route 89.
Caltrans is not yet requiring chains on US 50.
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires on Mount Rose Highway/Nevada State Route 431, on California State Route 88 from Peddler Hill to the Amador/alpine county line, on California State Route 267 from Kings Beach to Northstar, on Kingsbury Grade over Daggett Summit and chains or snow tires are required on SR-89 from Tahoe City to Olympic Valley.
Chains or snow tires are required on US 50 from Stateline to SR-28 and on SR-28 from Sand Harbor State Park to the Nevada/California state line at Crystal Bay.
Strong winds are also impacting traffic on U.S. Highway 395 with vehicles over 9 feet prohibited north of Carson City and south of Reno.
