Road construction update: State Routes 28, 431

Crews will begin milling and repaving SR 28 at the roundabout in Incline Village heading west to state line in Crystal Bay, starting July 16 until the end of the month.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 Tahoe Project is a multi-year highway improvement project that will revitalize and enhance the existing roadways and utility/drainage systems helping preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

Drivers can expect reduced speeds through the work zone and up to 30 minute delays. Construction operations are weather dependent and subject to change

SR 28 CRYSTAL BAY:

Paving on SR 28 through Crystal Bay begins July 16

Crews will begin milling and repaving SR 28 starting at the roundabout in Incline Village west to state line in Crystal Bay beginning Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Milling and paving the rest of the week will occur between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. There will be daytime shoulder work with limited impacts to traffic. Paving in the area is expected to last through the end of the month.

Crews will be working 24-hours-a-day Sundays 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays through the work zone. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flagger control.

Neighboring residents can expect to hear construction-related noise during both the day and night. NDOT and Q&D Construction will be working to monitor and minimize noise-related impacts for residents as much as possible.

SR 28 MARLETTE CREEK:

Work on SR 28 at Marlette Creek also Begins July 17

Starting the week of July 17 drainage work will begin at Marlette Creek (near Thunderbird Lodge) with single lane flagger control. Work is 24-hours-a-day Sundays 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon.

SR 431 (MT. ROSE HIGHWAY):

Crews will be working on SR 431 and commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place.

Tahoe-area highway updates via text and Twitter

Text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 to sign up for project related construction updates. You’ll receive text alerts for major lane and other closures right to your phone.

Also, follow @nevadadotreno on Twitter for highway conditions and updates for your northwestern Nevada commutes and travels.