Road rage leads to stabbing in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One man is in the hospital and authorities are searching for another after a road rage incident led to a stabbing Friday night in South Lake Tahoe.
Police officers responded to reports of an intense road rage conflict between two motorists at about 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50/LakeTahoe Blvd.
As officers arrived on scene at the intersection of US 50 and Tallac Ave., a fight ensued between the road ragers and one man was stabbed.
Authorities said he was sent to Renown Meidcal Center in Reno where he is in stable condition Saturday morning.
The other man fled the scene and remains on the loose.
Authorities are actively investigating and are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the event.
Anybody with information is being asked to call the non-emergency police hotline at 530-542-6100.
