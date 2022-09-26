Road work: Drivers can expect 30-minute delays on Incline Village highways

Road work continues this week in Incline Village.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers can expect multiple work zones this week as paving continues on state routes 431 and 28 in Incline Village.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays. Traffic control supervisors will be monitoring traffic flow and delay times.

All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.

Crews are continuing milling and repaving the Mt. Rose Highway from the meadows toward the SR-28 roundabout. Paving continued over the weekend including until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Working hours are 24-hour shifts. Traffic is reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers through the work zone. Drivers can expect 30-minute delays.

Work resumes Monday morning and paving operations for the season will conclude at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Sierra Nevada Construction, a subcontractor on the project, will be slurry sealing to fix cracks to help protect the road in this area through the winter. Traffic is reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers through the work zone.

On Friday, Sept. 30, crews will be milling and repaving approximately 900 feet of the southbound lane. Milling will begin at 3 a.m. and paving will last through the morning. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and reduced to a single lane in this area.

Text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 to sign up for project related construction updates. You’ll receive text alerts for major lane and other closures right to your phone.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin. Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe. Learn more about these services and others by visiting https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .