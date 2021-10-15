Road work on highways 50, 89 to repair Caldor damage will cause delays

A Caltrans map highlights the areas where road work will be happening.

Provided/Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Emergency road work on U.S. Highway 50 and California State Route 89 may cause delays of up to 20 minutes for motorists as Caltrans embarks on a $51.6 million project to repair damage caused by the Caldor Fire, the agency announced Thursday.

The agency told the Tribune that work will typically take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and work includes hazardous tree and debris removal; rockfall protection; cleaning culverts, catch basins and drainage ditches; guardrail replacement; pavement repairs and erosion control.

Motorists should expect traffic controls at multiple locations along US 50 from White Hall to Meyers and on a 2-mile stretch in Christmas Valley. The speed limit in the construction areas has been reduced to 45 mph.

“Caltrans is committed to ensuring these highways are safe for the traveling public, thousands of which use Highway 50 and Highway 89 to go to and from the South Lake Tahoe area every year,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a press release. “We understand the inconvenience of construction delays, and we appreciate motorists’ patience as we perform these critical repairs.”

Doug Veerkamp General Engineering Inc. and Granite Construction will be performing the repair work.

Benipal expressed his appreciation for all the agencies that responded to the fire, which started Aug. 14 and caused a full closure of Highway 50 for 30 days.

Repair work is expected to take several months and may be delayed due to weather, Caltrans said.

The fire is 98% contained and has burned about 222,000 acres.