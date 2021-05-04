Road work schedule released for Incline Village highway projects





INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction will begin construction of the State Route 431/28 Tahoe Project beginning this month. The multi-year project will help revitalize and enhance the existing roadway and utility system helping preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

The project includes repaving and some full reconstruction of SR 431 from the roundabout intersection with SR 28 to the Mt. Rose Summit and along SR 28 from stateline at Crystal Bay to south of Sand Harbor State Park.

The project also includes water quality restoration of the Marlette Creek drainage system.

Work will start Sundays at 8 p.m. and will end Fridays at noon, weather permitting.

During the construction season, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in work zones. Flaggers will control traffic flow and drivers should expect up to 30 minute delays.

Commercial vehicles are not permitted over Mt. Rose Summit from Mt. Rose Ski to Incline Village. Full road closures are possible but will only occur at night.

To learn more, call the project hotline at 775-560-0402 or email inclinehighways@gmail.com .