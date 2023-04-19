Road work to begin May 1 on Incline Village highways

Road work continues this week in Incline Village.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The third construction season on state routes 431 and 28 in Incline Village is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1, depending on the weather, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays with single-lane flagger-controlled closures.

For the first few weeks of the season, normal working hours are from Sundays 8 p.m.through Fridays at 7 p.m. All work is weather permitting and excludes major holidays.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Summit from Mt. Rose Ski Resort to Incline Village. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno. Nevada Highway Patrol officers will be enforcing.

“Your understanding and patience is appreciated as we work to improve Nevada highways,” said NDOT in a news release.

Tahoe-area highway updates can be sent straight to phones via text and Twitter. Text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 to sign up for project related construction updates. You’ll receive text alerts for major lane and other closures right to your phone.

Ride! Let others drive.

The department is encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin. Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe. Learn more about these services and others by visiting https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .