Road work, travel delays continue in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Work to improve highways continues in Incline Village.
Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays during the Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 project, a multiyear job that will improve existing roads and drainage systems.
Beginning Monday, July 18, working hours at Marlette Creek on State Route 28 will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Work on Fridays will wrap up at noon.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers. It is anticipated that the work will be complete by the end of July.
On Mount Rose Highway, SR 431, Working hours are from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3 a.m. till noon on Fridays.
Through August, crews will continue to remove and replace old barrier rail along the roadway. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers.
All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.
NDOT is encouraging Tahoe visitors to use transit services or find a ride versus driving to help reduce traffic.
Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe. For more information about these services and others, visit https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.