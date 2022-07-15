Road work, travel delays continue in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Work to improve highways continues in Incline Village.

Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays during the Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 project, a multiyear job that will improve existing roads and drainage systems.

Beginning Monday, July 18, working hours at Marlette Creek on State Route 28 will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Work on Fridays will wrap up at noon.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers. It is anticipated that the work will be complete by the end of July.

On Mount Rose Highway, SR 431, Working hours are from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3 a.m. till noon on Fridays.

Through August, crews will continue to remove and replace old barrier rail along the roadway. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers.

All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.

NDOT is encouraging Tahoe visitors to use transit services or find a ride versus driving to help reduce traffic.

Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe. For more information about these services and others, visit https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .