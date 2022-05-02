Road work under way on mountain passes, Kingsbury Grade
The main route to the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.
While Highway 120 will be open to the Lee Vining gate, the eastern entrance to Yosemite will remain closed.
Work to reopen the eastern entrance to the park started April 15, reaching Tenaya Lake a week later, but park officials expected more snow from last week’s storms which will delay opening.
So far Monitor Pass has reopened, but work is continuing on Sonora and Ebbetts Pass.
Closer to home, daytime single lane closures will be in place on Kingsbury Grade starting Monday as work to replace roadside drainage berms and guardrails begin.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through mid-June, one-way traffic will be in place on sections of the roadways as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel.
The work will take place on small sections of the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade.
While most travel delays will be minimal, up to 30-minute delays are possible through the work zones. Bicyclists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible.
Aging and eroded roadside asphalt drainage berms will be replaced for enhanced drainage. Sections of damaged guardrail will also be replaced.
Over recent years, NDOT has also installed more than 1,500 linear feet of new storm drainpipe and reinforced additional aging roadway drainage pipe and roadway drainage inlets on Kingsbury Grade.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
CHP offers free driver safety classes at South Tahoe High
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Teenage drivers and their parents or guardians are invited to participate in a Start Smart class next week at South Tahoe High School.