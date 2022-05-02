Road work under way on mountain passes, Kingsbury Grade

The main route to the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.

While Highway 120 will be open to the Lee Vining gate, the eastern entrance to Yosemite will remain closed.

Work to reopen the eastern entrance to the park started April 15, reaching Tenaya Lake a week later, but park officials expected more snow from last week’s storms which will delay opening.

So far Monitor Pass has reopened, but work is continuing on Sonora and Ebbetts Pass.

Closer to home, daytime single lane closures will be in place on Kingsbury Grade starting Monday as work to replace roadside drainage berms and guardrails begin.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through mid-June, one-way traffic will be in place on sections of the roadways as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel.

The work will take place on small sections of the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade.

While most travel delays will be minimal, up to 30-minute delays are possible through the work zones. Bicyclists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible.

Aging and eroded roadside asphalt drainage berms will be replaced for enhanced drainage. Sections of damaged guardrail will also be replaced.

Over recent years, NDOT has also installed more than 1,500 linear feet of new storm drainpipe and reinforced additional aging roadway drainage pipe and roadway drainage inlets on Kingsbury Grade.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.