Roadmap to a healthy heart

Heart disease is the number one health risk in the U.S. — imagine life as a road trip, and a healthy heart is the ultimate destination. With better tools and guidance, we can now prevent heart disease. Let’s hit the road to heart health!

Go! Get Moving!

Your heart thrives on movement. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week — this can be split into small, manageable chunks if needed. From brisk walks to dancing, just get your body moving!

And don’t forget to fuel up with heart-healthy foods, such as omega-3-rich fish, like salmon and mackerel, at least twice a week.

Caution! Slow Down

Cut back on saturated and trans fats to lower bad cholesterol (LDL). Limit sodium intake to 1 teaspoon per day to help control blood pressure and avoid heart strain.

Stop! It’s Time to Quit

Quit smoking — it’s the single most significant change you can make for heart health. Smoking increases heart disease risk, but quitting reduces it over time. Talk to your healthcare provider about support options like nicotine replacements and counseling.

Stay Alert! Act Fast in an Emergency

If you experience symptoms of a heart attack — chest discomfort, pain in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, or cold sweats — call 911 immediately. Early intervention can save your life.

Don’t Skip the Tune-Ups

Like a car needs maintenance, your heart needs check-ups. At your next appointment, review your blood pressure, cholesterol, BMI, waist circumference, and blood glucose levels. Use these results to assess your heart health and discuss any risks with your provider.

By following these steps — being active, eating well, quitting smoking, and getting regular check-ups — you can help keep your heart in top shape for the journey ahead!

Tania Dickson-Humphries, PA-C is a heart and vascular care specialist at Barton Health. Speak with your primary care provider about your cardiovascular health and if you are overdue for any preventive health screenings. Learn more about cardiovascular or primary care services at BartonHealth.org.