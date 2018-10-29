UPDATE: Man on motorcycle shoots at police, dies after officer returns fire

A multi-county vehicle pursuit that involved an exchange of gunfire ended Monday when a South Lake Tahoe police officer shot and killed the suspect in the Meyers area.

The vehicle pursuit started near Pickett's Junction (the intersection of California routes 88 and 89) and ended just off U.S. 50 at North Upper Truckee Road, where a South Lake police officer shot and killed the suspect, according to Sgt. Anthony Prencipe of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit led to road closures at Luther Pass on California Route 89, and at North Upper Truckee Road between U.S. 50 and San Bernardino Avenue.

Prencipe said that a South Lake Tahoe police detective unit started the pursuit in the Pickett's Junction area. Shortly after the chase started, the suspect began shooting at officers while riding his motorcycle.

Over the course of the pursuit several shots were fired, which created multiple crime scenes and multiple road closures, Prencipe said.

The chase ended on North Upper Truckee Road. The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene. The man's identity is being withheld upon notification of the next of kin.

The road closure at North Upper Truckee Road is expected to be in place for quite awhile, Prencipe said. He didn't know why the pursuit started or why South Lake Tahoe police became involved.

SLTPD called for assistance from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office once the suspect started shooting.

Several unmarked cars and investigators were at the location where the pursuit ended due to it being an officer-involved shooting.

Prencipe said he did not know the identity of the officer believed to have fired at the suspect.

"A lot of people and agencies get involved when there is an officer involved shooting," Prencipe said. "With an officer involved shooting, we have a protocol."

This is at least the second officer-involved shooting involving a South Lake Tahoe police officer in the last four years.

Officer Joshua Klinge shot and killed Kris Jackson in the early morning hours of June 15, 2015, as Jackson was attempting to flee from a room at the Tahoe Hacienda Inn.

Klinge was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in 2017, according to a report by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

“The District Attorney’s independent evaluation of the facts does not support a finding of criminal negligence. Moreover, the Grand Jury reviewed the evidence in this case, including live testimony of witnesses, and chose not to indict Officer Klinge for criminal negligence,” the report states.

South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler did not immediately return a phone call Monday asking for comment.

UPDATE: Law enforcement confirms officer-involved shooting near Meyers

The Tribune has confirmed that a law enforcement officer shot and killed a suspect involved in a chase. The incident, which remains under investigation, has closed roads in the Meyers area.

ORIGINAL POST: Roads in Meyers area closed due to ‘police activity’

Multiple roads have been closed in the Meyers area due to police activity.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District reports that North Upper Truckee is closed from U.S. 50 to San Bernardino Avenue. California Route 89 is closed at Luther Pass.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reports the closure is due to police activity.

UPDATE: Highway 89 is closed from the the junction of Highway 88/Picketts Junction to 4.3 miles south of the junction with Highway 50 due to police activity. No ETO @CaltransDist10 https://t.co/2T5py163Hp — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 29, 2018

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and South Lake Tahoe Police Department, are currently on the scene.

Residents posting on Facebook and Nextdoor are reporting a possible high-speed chase and shots fired. The Tribune has not confirmed those claims.



Recommended Stories For You

Pieces of a wrecked motorcycle could be seen on North Upper Truckee Road, about 50 feet from the intersection with U.S. 50. around 2:40 p.m.

Officials on the scene have not provided any information, other than stating the area is a crime scene.

The Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tribune Sports Editor Bill Rozak reported from the scene.