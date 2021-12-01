Roadwork may cause delays on US 50 near Kingsbury, Kahle
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be performing routine maintenance on electronic highway signs on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that will lead to lane closures.
The maintenance will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 near Kahle Drive and Kingsbury Grade.
Motorists should expect minor travel delays, NDOT said.
