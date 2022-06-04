Roadwork on Echo Summit could lead to 45 minute delays
Detour via Johnson Road planned during U.S. Highway 50 pavement repair work
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Travel delays of up to 45 minutes are expected next week due to pavement repair work on U.S. Highway 50 near Echo Summit, officials announced last week.
Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, passenger vehicles and pickup trucks will be detoured via Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in effect. Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on US 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control through the work zone. Officials said delays will likely range from 30-45 minutes.
The traffic controls are expected to be in place through Thursday, June 9, with weather or unexpected events possibly making it last longer.
Caltrans and its contractor, Granite Construction, will be repaving about a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The 2021 Caldor Fire and winter rock fall damaged the roadway along the Echo Summit bluffs.
Alsdo, US 50 travelers also are advised of one-way traffic between Kyburz and Strawberry for ongoing repairs and hazardous tree removals due to the fire. Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well for the next several weeks.
District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
For more information, motorists can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD.
